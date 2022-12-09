You could get paid $1,000 to watch Christmas movies — and get presents

Does your Christmas spirit begin to fade once Dec. 25 comes to a close?

The company EduBirdie is seeking a remedy for that issue by hiring 25 Christmas “moodcatchers” to help determine some of the best ways to prolong the Christmas mood, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

These moodcatchers will be divided into groups of five, and tasked with honing in on a specific part of the holiday experience — including watching Christmas films, eating holiday meals, listening to Christmas music and receiving presents.

The two-week process comes with a $1,000 reward for each participant, according to EduBirdie’s website.

Here’s what to know about applying.

What is the Christmas moodcatcher project from EduBirdie?

The hired Christmas moodcatchers will be divided into the following five groups:

Group 1: Home Aloners

The Home Aloners will spend nights at home watching Christmas movies — at least one every day for two weeks. EduBirdie will provide the needed viewing materials, snacks and drinks, according to its website.

The company has also provided a list of recommended films, although participants are welcome to suggest their own.

The list includes:



Group 2: Cookie Guards

The Cookie Guards will be tasked with eating one full Christmas meal a day — plus a set of cookies and milk, or another beverage of choice.

Meals will stem from an agreed-upon Christmas menu, which may include:



Honey-glazed ham.

Scalloped potatoes.

Roast turkey and gravy.

Yorkshire pudding.

Beef Wellington.

Cranberry salad.

Candied sweet potatoes.

Creamy corn pudding.

Group 3: Heartgivers

The Heartgivers will be tasked with listening to an established Christmas music playlist for at least an hour and a half a day.

“Does the music create an atmosphere or, on the contrary, has become so boring and pours from everywhere so often that you want to turn it off as soon as possible, not to mention the rest of Christmas?” EduBirdie writes on its website. “How soon does it begin to negatively affect mood? How often should you update your Christmas playlist? These are the questions our Heartgivers will have to answer.”

Group 4: Grinch Hunters

The Grinch Hunters will receive a small, personalized gift every day.

Group 5: Luck Elves

The Luck Elves will be tasked with combining all of the above activities throughout the two-week process.

How to apply to be a Christmas moodcatcher

EduBirdie will announce the 25 Christmas moodcatchers — and their group assignment — on Dec. 26.

Moodcatchers will then work on their assignment for two weeks, being “required to complete a checklist that will measure their levels of Christmas mood, stress and motivation” each day of the process, according to EduBirdie’s website.

Using that information, EduBirdie will chart the changes in the mood of each participant over the course of two weeks, working to determine the specific elements that help prolong the Christmas spirit.

The application form can be found on EduBirdie’s website — you must be at least 21 years old to apply. You can specify what group you want to be a part of in the application. You’ll also be asked to explain why you’re a good fit for the project, and to describe your ideal Christmas.

