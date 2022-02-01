 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘The Office’ favorites John Krasinski, Steve Carell team up for new movie

John Krasinski is directing a new movie with the perfect cast

By Gitanjali Poonia
John Krasinski on the red carpet.
John Krasinski, star of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” poses at the premiere of the television series on Aug. 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. He is currently working on writing, directing and producing the movie “IF.” Former “Office” castmate Steve Carell is part of the movie.
Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

John Krasinski didn’t retire from the acting game, whether it's starring in the Amazon series “Jack Ryan” or directing “A Quiet Place” movies.

Now, he is working on directing “IF,” previously known as “Imaginary Friends,” per CinemaBlend. This project comes with Ryan Reynolds attached to it, but it has become more exciting for Krasinski as Steve Carell joins the cast, the first project they will work on together since NBC’s hit series “The Office.”

According to Deadline, the movie is “a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination” and will be directed, written and produced by Krasinski’s film company Sunday Night. Reynolds will also produce the film with his company, Maximum Effort.

Last week, Krasinski took to Twitter to reveal the cast, with the caption: “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What ... IF.”

  • The photos include Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming.

According to CinemaBlend, the original storyline was set for Reynolds to play a man who has the ability to see and communicate with imaginary friends of other people who have been “forgotten or discarded.”

  • Some of these imaginary friends aren’t so friendly so Reynolds’ character will have to use his gifts to save the world.
  • It is unclear if the story structure has been altered since the information was shared two years ago.

The film is set to release on Nov. 17, 2023.

