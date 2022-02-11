Kanye West won’t play Coachella if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize to Travis Scott. Here’s why

Kanye West said he won’t perform at the Coachella Festival until fellow headliner Billie Eilish apologizes to rapper Travis Scott.

What happened?

Last week, while performing in Atlanta, Eilish stopped the concert for a brief period of time when she noticed that a fan was struggling to breathe, per Entertainment Weekly.

After the medical staff took care of the situation, she resumed the show and said: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Though not specifically a reference, West accused Eilish of referencing the Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which at least eight people dead and scores injured.

What did Kanye West say?

Per The Guardian, West, who now goes by Ye, posted a screenshot of a news report about Eilish “dissing” Scott, accompanied by a lengthy caption.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,” the rapper wrote in all capital letters. “No one intended this to happen Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

Did Billie Eilish respond?

Eilish responded to the post in the comments. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she wrote, per The Spin.

What do victim families think about West’s comments?

The AstroWorld Festival left eight dead and hundreds injured. The youngest victim was Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old. His grandparents did not appreciate West’s words, according to The Rolling Stone.