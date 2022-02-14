Eminem took a knee during the Super Bowl. The NFL knew about it

Eminem — the rap star who has never been one to shy away from controversy — took a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show, in what many consider to be an act of defiance against the NFL.

Quick flashback: On Sunday, Puck News reported that the NFL had nixed some ideas for the halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and, yes, 50 Cent.

One of those ideas featured Eminem taking a knee, a reference to Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who knelt before the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

What happened: But Eminem had other ideas. At the end of his performance of “Lose Yourself,” Eminem took a knee on stage.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

Yes, but: Eminem has not commented on the gesture, which could mean he knelt to end his segment or out of tiredness. He has not publicly stated if he knelt for racial injustice or not.

Why it matters: The kneeling could be a sign of Eminem speaking out against racial injustice while acting in defiance of the NFL.

The action could ruffle feathers with the NFL, who “may slap on a longer tape delay next time round,” according to Deadline.

Between the lines: “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN.