 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ trailer is bizarre and totally meta

The ‘Chip ‘N Dale’ reboot has a mix of cartoons, CGI and live-action. It stars Andy Samberg and John Mulaney

By Gitanjali Poonia
A poster of the ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ movie, set to release on May 20.
The Walt Disney Company

Grab a chair because the “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie trailer is packed with everything you can imagine — from Roger Rabbit to John Mulaney and some creepy CGI cats.

What’s the movie about?

Before diving into the madness, I would suggest watching the bizarre trailer first.

The plot follows Chip and Dale, the rescue rangers, who are living among cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, according to the description. But everything is different now.

Their television show was canceled decades ago. So Chip, voiced by John Mulaney, has become an insurance salesman. Dale, on the other hand, wants to relive his glory days. Voiced by Andy Samberg, this ranger got CGI surgery and now works in the nostalgia convention circuit.

A former castmate disappeared and it’s up to Chip and Dale to fix their friendship and take on the mission to save their friend’s life.

Why Seth Rogen plays a very unsettling CG dwarf is still unclear.

Who is involved?

Per Deadline, apart from Mulaney, Samberg and Seth Rogan, the film will star KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, and J.K. Simmons.

The Lonely Island, a comedy trio formed by Akiva Schaffer, Samberg and Jorma Taccone, is also involved, according to ScreenRant.

When will it premiere?

“Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” will premiere on May 20 exclusively on Disney+.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Why are Patagonia, REI, North Face threatening to boycott potential Outdoor Retailer events in Utah?

By Art Raymond

Cincinnati will soon be in the Big 12, and now it’s paying like it

By Trent Wood

Why these 2 counties in Utah opted out of the $26B nationwide opioid settlement

By Dennis Romboy

Park City’s Casey Dawson caps wild journey to Olympics with speedskating bronze

By Joe Coles

What does the ‘mark of the beast’ have to do with the Utah Legislature?

By Jay Evensen

Utah school choice moves ahead as opponents question state money going to faith-based schools

By Marjorie Cortez