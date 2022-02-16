Disneyland has changed its mask requirements

Disneyland announced Tuesday that it will change its mask requirements.

What’s happening: Starting Thursday, Disneyland will no longer require masks for indoor attractions and queues for guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, face masks are required for all guests “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in first aid,” according to Disneyland’s website.

Face masks remain optional for outdoor environments.

Yes, but: “We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” according to Disneyland’s website.

Flashback: The previous Disneyland and California Adventure Park policies required all visitors to wear face masks while indoors — no matter their vaccination status.

State of play: California’s mask mandate will officially lift Wednesday, per SF Gate.

All California counties — except for Santa Clara — plan to end indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people.

The bigger picture: Health officials across the country are beginning to signal the end of face masks and COVID-19 restrictions.