Disneyland has changed its mask requirements

Disneyland announced Tuesday that it will change its mask requirements.
What’s happening: Starting Thursday, Disneyland will no longer require masks for indoor attractions and queues for guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- However, face masks are required for all guests “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in first aid,” according to Disneyland’s website.
- Face masks remain optional for outdoor environments.
Yes, but: “We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” according to Disneyland’s website.
Flashback: The previous Disneyland and California Adventure Park policies required all visitors to wear face masks while indoors — no matter their vaccination status.
State of play: California’s mask mandate will officially lift Wednesday, per SF Gate.
- All California counties — except for Santa Clara — plan to end indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people.
The bigger picture: Health officials across the country are beginning to signal the end of face masks and COVID-19 restrictions.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its face mask requirements and recommendations soon.
