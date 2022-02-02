‘The Bachelor’ lead Clayton Echard just apologized to Elizabeth Corrigan. Here’s why

“The Bachelor” star Clayton Echard regrets how he approached the ongoing allegations of bullying between show contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Shanae Ankney.

What happened?

During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” tensions rose between Corrigan and Ankney.

Echard tried to resolve the issue by sitting down with both of them, which didn’t result in much, according to The Cut.

Spoiler alert: The bachelor decided to send Corrigan home while handing a rose to Ankey.

Echard apologizes over what happened

As Echard watched the show with the rest of us, he saw what a big mistake he had made. He took to social media to apologize for his elimination decision.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama,” he said in a statement shared via Twitter.

“I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known,” Echard’s apology continued.

“Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions,” he said.

“The Bachelorette” alum added: “I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

Corrigan’s reflection

Following the episode's premiere, Corrigan also took to social media to reflect on her journey on the show, according to People.

“I began this season with a simple photo of my great grandparents and one question in my heart. What serendipity had brought me to meet this man? I now have my answer,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Though I did not find love with @claytonechard and am left still searching for my final rose I did find love in all of you, especially in the neuro-divergent community who has surrounded me in a blanket of their love and support,” she continued. “The sleepless nights spent staring at the ceiling in the mansion, the tormenting, the attacks, the bullying, the gaslighting, the physical abuse, the not being believed … have all been worth it. Because you know what? Your stories have brought me to tears and changed my life, your vulnerability and finally … allowing me to be seen. Thank you. Thank you for seeing me.”

She went on to talk about growing up with ADHD being mocked for her condition. As an adult, she has still endured severe anxiety for feeling “different” and “not good enough.” But she is changing her perspective on it, and accepting that she is stronger for overcoming the challenges she faced.

“The biggest advice I can give to you as a woman and as a friend is to believe in yourself, believe in your intuition — it is strong, it is powerful and it KNOWS.”

“Listen to those around you who love and support you, and drown out the voices of those that do not, they are facing their own battles,” she added. “Know that at the end of the day no matter who or what you are facing, YOU get to decide how to react YOU get to decide in that moment who you will be. Choose integrity. Choose respect. Choose yourself.”

Corrigan hasn’t directly responded to Echard’s public apology, but she reacted to his tweet on how he’s “looking forward to having an open and honest discussion” about everything that occurred at the upcoming “Women Tell All” special.

“It’s important to hold people accountable, including myself,” Echard added, to which Corrigan replied, “I’m ready.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. MST on ABC.