WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall to be taken off life support

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall — who was well-known as Razor Ramon in his early career — will be taken off of life support, his friend Kevin Nash said in an Instagram post Monday. (Warning: The Instagram post includes mature language)



According to reports, Hall suffered three heart attacks over the weekend after hip surgery, which had its own complications.

Driving the news: “Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.



“As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you,” Nash wrote in an Instagram post that includes mature language.

Career details: Hall was one of the most influential pro wrestlers in the ’90s and early 2000s, being one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo) stable, which included Nash and Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

