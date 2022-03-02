How much does it cost to be on ‘The Bachelor’?

Finding love on national television requires more than a great personality and catchy one-liners.

Contestants on “The Bachelor” are expected to arrive with glittery evening gowns, flashy shoes and perfect hair and makeup. One of the contestants on Season 26 revealed how much she spent in hopes of finding love.

Daria Rose, who was sent home the first night by Clayton Echard, this season’s ‘Bachelor,’ detailed what she spent on each item, per Insider.

For clothes, she bought evening gowns, dresses, a pantsuit, and miscellaneous items like tops, jeans, athleisure and pajamas, totaling $3,408.

She spent $600 on hair services and hair styling tools that she brought with her.

As for makeup, all new products, from foundation to eye-shadow palettes, cost her over $400.

“The amount each ‘Bachelor’ contestant spends probably varies a lot, but I’m not letting my investments go to waste,” she wrote for Insider. “I’ll still make good use of the beauty products, and I plan on repurposing or donating the dazzling gowns.”

Contestants have always had to cover their own costs, according to Amy Kaufman’s book “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.”

They’re expected to pack a variety of clothes for all types of climates and have as many as 14 formal looks, without knowing how long they will be on the show, per Money.

“I know that there are women in the past who cashed out their 401(k)s for the show,” television blogger Dana Weiss told Mic. “Some have gone into serious credit card debt.”

Former “Bachelorette” Jillian Harris said she broke the bank on her wardrobe, competing for Jason Mesnick’s affection in Season 13, per TV Insider.

“The girls do have to bring all of their own clothing and of course, they want to be wearing the best clothes EVER to be seen on TV in,” she wrote on her blog. “I had re-mortgaged my house and I spent something like $8,000 on clothing.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. MST on ABC.

