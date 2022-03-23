Facebook Twitter
Miley Cyrus’ plane got struck by lightning

In what can be described as a life and death experience, Miley Cyrus and her loved ones made it out safely after their plane was struck by lightning

 March 23, 2022 1 p.m. MDT
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Cryus was traveling to Paraguay when her plane was struck by lightning.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Miley Cyrus and her loved ones are safe after lightning hit their plane.

On her way to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival, Cyrus’ flight had to make an emergency landing. The Grammy nominee took to Instagram to explain what happened.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” she wrote. ”My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

She also posted a video of the storm.

“Miley and her travel party are safe,” a rep for the singer told E! News. “She will perform (at Asuncionico), pending that the festival doesn’t get canceled/postponed due to the flooding and inclement weather.”

According to Rolling Stone, the Asuncionico music festival has not been held since 2019 and this year Asunción, Paraguay’s capital city, experienced “massive flooding and rainfall.” The opening day performances from artists, including Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly, got canceled.

Kelly decided to hold a mini show outside his hotel.

Festival organizers will announce soon whether Wednesday’s performances are canceled because of the weather conditions.

