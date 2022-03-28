‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2 trailer features Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer

These amateur sleuths are coming back, with new characters and a whole lot more mystery.

During the Oscars broadcast Sunday, Hulu dropped the first teaser for Season 2 of “Only Murders In The Building.” The first look features guest stars Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

What to expect from Season 2 of ‘Only Murders In The Building’?

The latest season picks up where Season 1 left off — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to identify who killed Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, according to People magazine.

Now, the trio is publicly implicated in the homicide case. All they can try to do to save themselves is solve the mysterious murder.

“New York City. Who doesn’t want to become the talk of the town here?” asks Martin in the trailer.

“We’ve been warned not to speak out,” says Short at a press conference-type gathering, probably for the death of Folger.

“But we here at Only Murders in the Building, we will not be going quietly,” adds Gomez.

When is Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ coming out?

The show returns for a second season on June 28, exclusively on Hulu, per Deadline.

What happened in the last season?

For an entire season, the trio gave it their all to investigate the murder of Tim Kono, and a successful true-crime podcast came out of their efforts.

