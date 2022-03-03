‘Lupin’ — a show about a master thief — restarts production after theft on set

“Lupin” — the popular Netflix show about a master thief — is set to restart production after it became victim to a heist on set during shooting, Variety reports.

What happened: The robbery happened in the neighborhood of Nanterre, which is on the outskirts of Paris, according to Variety.



About 20 people wearing masks broke into the set, throwing fireworks.

In total, about €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was taken.

The show briefly stopped production after the robbery but resumed filming for the third season on Feb. 28.

What they’re saying: Netflix told Variety “there was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of ‘Lupin.’ Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Flashback: The set of Netflix’s “The Crown” experienced a robbery, too, as close to $200,000 worth of props were plucked from the set, according to the New York Post.

What’s next: The third season of “Lupin” is still in production and will be released on Netflix in the near future.

