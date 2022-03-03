Facebook Twitter
‘Lupin’ — a show about a master thief — restarts production after theft on set

What happened on the set of ‘Lupin’ recently?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 3, 2022 5 a.m. MST
“Lupin” — the popular Netflix show about a master thief — is set to restart production after it became victim to a heist on set during shooting, Variety reports.

What happened: The robbery happened in the neighborhood of Nanterre, which is on the outskirts of Paris, according to Variety.

  • About 20 people wearing masks broke into the set, throwing fireworks.
  • In total, about €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was taken.
  • The show briefly stopped production after the robbery but resumed filming for the third season on Feb. 28.
What they’re saying: Netflix told Variety “there was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of ‘Lupin.’ Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Flashback: The set of Netflix’s “The Crown” experienced a robbery, too, as close to $200,000 worth of props were plucked from the set, according to the New York Post.

What’s next: The third season of “Lupin” is still in production and will be released on Netflix in the near future.

