‘KPOP’ the musical is making a debut on Broadway

The sensational South Korean music genre K-pop is coming to Broadway, and the show is starring an actual K-pop star.

Luna, who is a part of the K-pop girl group f(x), will be making her Broadway debut as the star of the new show “KPOP,” according to NME magazine. The rest of the casting for the musical will be announced shortly.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine,” Luna said at the press conference held at New York’s Korean Cultural Centre. “Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture — this Korean artform — to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.”

Who is K-pop star Luna?

Park Sun-young, professionally known as Luna, is a K-pop artist who has also worked as a musical actress and television presenter. She debuted as a part of girl group f(x) in 2009. She released her first EP, “Free Somebody,” as a solo artist in 2016, per People. Her latest hit, “Madonna,” released in 2021.

Luna has also starred in the Korean versions of popular American musicals like “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” “High School Musical on Stage” and “In the Heights.”

While casting, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes were looking to pair Broadway with the “vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop.”

“The result is something that no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart. In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna,” the producers said. “We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world.”

When is the show expected to debut?

The show will begin previews Oct. 13 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. The opening night is scheduled for Nov. 20, per CNN.

What is the broadway story of KPOP about?

The official synopsis says that the story is about “global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry,” per Deadline.

The musical features a book by Jason Kim, who is best known for writing HBO’s “Barry and Girls,” while the lyrics and music are produced by Helen Park and Max Vernon. Viewers can expect “infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy,” the synopsis reads.