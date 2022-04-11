‘I am having a baby’: Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant, the pop star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday.

Driving the news: Spears said on Instagram that she recently gained weight and her husband said she was “food pregnant.”



“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears said she got “a little more food pregnant” four days after she first noticed the bump. She theorized that she might be having two babies.

She said she won’t be going out as much during her pregnancy to avoid the paparazzi, too.

Spears also revealed she dealt with perinatal depression during her first pregnancy.

Of note: Spears currently has two children — sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 — with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, according to USA Today.

