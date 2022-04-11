‘I am having a baby’: Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant, the pop star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday.
Driving the news: Spears said on Instagram that she recently gained weight and her husband said she was “food pregnant.”
- “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.
- Spears said she got “a little more food pregnant” four days after she first noticed the bump. She theorized that she might be having two babies.
- She said she won’t be going out as much during her pregnancy to avoid the paparazzi, too.
- Spears also revealed she dealt with perinatal depression during her first pregnancy.
Of note: Spears currently has two children — sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 — with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, according to USA Today.
- She also referred to her current partner, Sam Asghari, as her “husband,” even though there has been no confirmation that the two have been married, according to Uproxx.