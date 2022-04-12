Facebook Twitter
Legendary actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

The voice of Iago in ‘Aladdin’ has passed away

Herb Scribner
   
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs in New York.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation benefit for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder in New York on April 30, 2016.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67.

Gottfried’s social media account shared the news Tuesday.

  • “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the account said.
  • “In addition to being the most iconic voice of comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.
  • “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Multiple social media accounts paid respects to Gottfried who was known for his unique voice and delivery in his roles.

Gottfried had some iconic roles in such movies as “Aladdin,” “The Kominsky Method” and more. He’s also had brief cameo appearances in “Family Guy,” “Episodes” and the iconic “Sharknado 5: Global Swaming.”

