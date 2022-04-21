Florida Legislature gives full approval to end Disney’s special self-government status

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval for a bill that would end Walt Disney World’s private government district, per The Associated Press.

Why it matters: Disney World currently has a special status — granted by state law in 1967 — that gives it the ability to self-govern. Disney can collect taxes and provide emergency services, too, according to NBC News.



This district status gives Disney the ability “to build new structures and pay impact fees for such construction without the approval of a local planning commission,” per NBC News.

The news: The bill — passed by the Legislature on Thursday — would end the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is the name for Disney’s self-government, as well as some other similar areas by June 2023.

Details: This would then allow the districts to be remade, which could lead to renegotiations for the future.



The bill “would dissolve the special taxing district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to self-govern in its theme park area,” per NBC News.

What’s next: The bill — which was passed in the Senate on Wednesday —now heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who can sign it into law.

One thought to go: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis — who is currently criticizing DeSantis — invited Disney to build a “Mountain Disneyland” in his state.

