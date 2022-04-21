Florida Legislature gives full approval to end Disney’s special self-government status
Disney’s special self-government status could be in jeopardy thanks to bill passed by Florida Legislature
The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval for a bill that would end Walt Disney World’s private government district, per The Associated Press.
Why it matters: Disney World currently has a special status — granted by state law in 1967 — that gives it the ability to self-govern. Disney can collect taxes and provide emergency services, too, according to NBC News.
- This district status gives Disney the ability “to build new structures and pay impact fees for such construction without the approval of a local planning commission,” per NBC News.
The news: The bill — passed by the Legislature on Thursday — would end the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is the name for Disney’s self-government, as well as some other similar areas by June 2023.
Details: This would then allow the districts to be remade, which could lead to renegotiations for the future.
- The bill “would dissolve the special taxing district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to self-govern in its theme park area,” per NBC News.
What’s next: The bill — which was passed in the Senate on Wednesday —now heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who can sign it into law.
One thought to go: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis — who is currently criticizing DeSantis — invited Disney to build a “Mountain Disneyland” in his state.
- “We will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado,” Polis said in a tweet.