‘Moon Knight’ production designer teases final two episodes

“Moon Knight” production designer Stefania Cella said she’s excited about some of the new product designs you’ll see in the final two episodes of the series.

The backdrop: “Moon Knight” ended its fourth episode with a massive twist where Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) are shot by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). The two then wake up to find themselves in a psychiatric hospital.

Driving the news: Cella told me in an interview Friday that the final two episodes of the show will feature production sets that she’s excited about.

What she said: “Yes. I can’t wait for you guys to see where this is going,” she said.



“It is going to be amazing.”

Flashback: “Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diabtold me before the release of “Moon Knight” that the finale two episodes of the show will be exciting for audiences.



“I want you to watch the next two episodes and it’s gonna get crazier and darker. You’re gonna love it,” Diab told me.

The bigger picture: Cella said she’s enjoyed working on “Moon Knight” because it’s allowed her to experience different sets and locations.

