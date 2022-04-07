Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’ is like ‘Yellowstone’ meets the paranormal

Saddle up, “Yellowstone” fans, because this new ride is about to be full of supernatural stuff.

Prime Video’s “Outer Range” stars Josh Brolin as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott, who is “fighting for his land and family,” similar to John Dutton from the “Yellowstone” series.

But the trailer gives a glimpse of the eerie nature of the problems the Abbott family will have to face, like the giant void that pops up on their ranch.

What is ‘Outer Range’ about?

Dealing with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca, and neighboring ranchers interested in their land, the Abbotts have much on their plate, per Deadline.

“An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture,” the synopsis reads.

“Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Who is starring in ‘Outer Range’?

Aside from star Brolin, the cast also includes Imogen Poots (“Roadies”), Lili Taylor (“Perry Mason”), Tamara Podemski (“Coroner”), Lewis Pullman (“Catch-22”), Shaun Sipos (“Krypton”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”), and Will Patton (“Yellowstone”), per Collider.

The show is creator and executive producer Brian Watkins’ first project. Other executive producers are Zev Borrow (“Forever”), Heather Rae (“Selling Sunset”), Robin Sweet (“The Equalizer”), Lawrence Trilling (“Goliath”), Amy Seimetz (“She Dies Tomorrow”), Tony Krantz (“Sublime”) and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios as well as Brolin.

When is ‘Outer Range’ coming out?

The first season will premiere on April 15 with the first two episodes, for a total of eight.