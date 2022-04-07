Epic Games is making a metaverse ... for Lego

Epic Games — the creator of Fortnite — is partnering up with Lego to create a new metaverse experience.

Driving the news: The Lego Group and Epic Games plan to create a “family-friendly virtual space” in the near future, according to The Verge.



“The Lego Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“We are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement.

The bigger picture: Two major companies are now stepping closer toward the metaverse — an experience that allows you to basically interact with others in a virtual space.



Epic Games has a massive amount of experience in the metaverse already due to Fortnite, the wildly popular battle royale shooting game.

According to The Washington Post, Fortnite has created a culture within itself that allows people to interact with each other — much in the same way that the metaverse is supposed to work.

Examples: Fortnite has been hosting concerts in its game since 2019, which is an example of putting a real-world experience in a virtual space.

