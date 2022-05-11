‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: A page from the script

The detective-podcasting trio in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is returning with another season.

Where did they leave off last? Well, in Season 1, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) solved one murder — that of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi).

But the season ended with another murder in the Arconia. Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was killed with knitting needles and all the signs point to the amateur detectives.

Here is everything you need to know about the new season, as well as an amusing page from the script.

What can you expect from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator John Hoffman revealed what viewers can expect from the show in Season 2, which will be released June 28.

“Everything they hopefully wouldn’t expect — in that there may also be surprising great opportunities coming our trio’s way as they try to keep from being implicated in the central crime,” he said.

Charles, Mabel and Oliver have spent an immense amount of time together, in hopes of solving these murders.

“There’s a growing familiarity among them, for sure, now in Season 2, which also brings tests to the trust they’ve built, and a deeper reliance on each other as their main sources of support,” Hoffman said. “Can they step up for each other, when doing so may risk something they really want for themselves?”

There is also the big issue of podcasting after being framed for murder while the evidence against them keeps piling up.

“Not quite the kind of creative broadcasting they’re looking to put out there, and yet, they’re gonna give it their all,” Hoffman said.

Are there any new characters in the newest season?

The first season already had a whole roster of A-lister cameos — from actor Tina Fey to musician Sting — and the newest offering is no less.

“Before Christmas, (I shot scenes with) Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer,” said Short, who also is executive producer, in an interview with Deadline. “The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.”

Cara Delevingne, who is a close friend of Gomez, will also be joining the cast, per Seventeen Magazine.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Hoffman it was “amazing” to have the two actors already know each other.

“It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,” he said.

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is also expected to join the cast in a recurring role as Detective Krep, investigating Bunny’s murder case.

A page from the ‘Only Murders in the Buidling’ Season 2 script

Before the show premiers, Entertainment Weekly got their hands on a page from the newest script, which features some clues about Bunny and a reference to Sting’s rain sticks.

John Hoffman annotated a page of a script from Only Murders in the Building's season 2 premiere episode! (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/XRVm1qZqVN — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 10, 2022

The script page is also covered in Hoffman’s notes.

As usual, the dialogue is quick-witted, starting with Oliver asking Mabel if she likes her beats. When she doesn’t get what he means, he explains it’s a “callback” and then says “forget it.” (The show’s first episode featured Mabel wearing red beats headphones, matching her mustard yellow beanie and sweatshirt, with a yellow fur jacket on top.)

“She’s not even wearing beats — ,” says Charles, when Oliver immediately says, “— I know, I said forget it!”

Hoffman’s note pointing to this dialogue reads, “Pretty sure Steve and Marty aren’t the biggest fans of ‘dual dialogue’ — and yet they always perform it perfectly so I keep offering it up.”

Another note on the left-hand margin points to two pieces of dialogue where Charles and Mabel finish each other’s sentences.

“I choose to believe that the trio loves a double hyphen as much as I do — because they always find ways to make amazing sense of them,” wrote Hoffman.

This was followed by “a key note” Hoffman found while directing the episode: “To remind the trio of how weary and fried they had to be from the tumultuous events of the night before — and it colored all in how they played this scene.”

When Oliver suggests that they should create a sequel to the podcast, he gets pushback from Mabel, although Charles sees no reason not to do it.

“This moment begins a central question in the episode: Do you choose not to investigate and podcast about a case because it could mess up your life and some cool new opportunities? Or ... do you say screw it and dive in, come what may,” Hoffman’s last note on the page reads.