New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer features Thor’s enemy and ex-girlfriend

After saving planet Earth 500 times, he got back into shape and reclaimed his title as the “one and only” Thor.

But now there is someone else who can wield Thor’s magical hammer.

A new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” is out, and it offers a glimpse at the god of thunder’s latest adventure — “a search for self-discovery,” as the film’s synopsis reads.

Played by Chris Hemsworth, Thor’s self-work is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who wants to get rid of the gods.

King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up with Thor “to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Marvel’s fourth “Thor” movie also brings in Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Greek god of thunder.

Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres in theaters on July 8.

“‘Ragnarok’ felt a bit like a party,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly. “It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.”

“Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?”