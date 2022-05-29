Are you ‘Wordled’ out? Here are 7 other word puzzle games to try out

With millions of people completing the same Wordle puzzle each day, you might be craving a new challenge. Here are seven other word puzzle games to switch things up and help sharpen your word skills in new ways.

7 word puzzle games besides Wordle

Scrabble Go: Play classic Scrabble anywhere you’d like with Scrabble Go. Download the app and play with friends with multiplayer mode.

Boggle With Friends: Try to spell out the most amount of words before the timer runs out! Complete daily challenges and compete against other players in live tournaments.

Words With Friends: Connect with friends and family by challenging them to a round of Words With Friends. Build words off each other and try to get the highest score. The longer the word, the more points you get.

Wordscapes: With its No. 2 spot in the “Word” category on the app store and over 600,000 five-star reviews, Wordscapes is clearly popular. Challenge your brain while relaxing your mind as you find words with different scenic backgrounds on every level.

Cryptogram: Decode and decipher famous quotes, ranging from historical to modern sayings.

Crossword Quest: Fill out crosswords on every level and earn rewards to help gain hints. Each “chapter” on Crossword Quest offers different visual designs from the desert to the rainforest.

Word Cookies: Prepare for your new addiction. Make as many words as you can from five letters and go up the ranks in your Word Cookies skills, leveling up from positions like “Novice Chef” to “Home Baker.”

