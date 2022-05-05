Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 
Is Kim Kardashian promoting disordered eating? Here’s what dietitians, celebrities say

In just three weeks, Kardashian dropped 16 pounds in order to fit into an iconic 1962 Marilyn Monroe dress

By Lindsey Harper
   
Is Kim Kardashian promoting disordered eating? Here's what dietitians, celebrities say
Kim Kardashian is known for her famous curves, but that’s not what people are talking about after her appearance at the Met Gala earlier this week. In just three weeks, Kardashian dropped 16 pounds in order to fit into an iconic dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962.

Why it matters: According to health experts, losing 16 pounds in three weeks is unhealthy and may promote disordered eating, “crash diets” and unrealistic goals when it comes to losing weight. The most weight someone can healthily lose in a week is 2 pounds, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Sarah Gold Anzlovar, founder of Sarah Gold Nutrition, per Eating Well.

What she said: “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” Kardashian told Vogue.

  • Despite an extreme calorie deficit, Kardashian told Vogue she didn’t starve herself, “but I was so strict.”
  • Kardashian told La La Anthony, Vogue’s livestream host, she was committed to losing the weight, saying, “I looked at them and I said, give me three weeks. And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this,” the “Today” show reports.
  • “It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it,” Kardashian added, per “Today.”

Details: Celebrities and dietitians alike are speaking out about Kardashian’s weight loss.

  • “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart commented on her Instagram story, seemingly about Kardashian’s extreme dieting. (Note: The Instagram story contains strong language.) “So wrong,” Reinhart wrote, per Glamour. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”
  • Registered dietician Jessica Ball also spoke out on the matter, saying, “The idea that you can just intensely over-exercise and restrict your way to a smaller size is a harmful and inaccurate narrative.”

The bottom line: When working toward weight loss goals, experts suggest setting realistic expectations and doing so in healthy and sustainable ways to better your overall health.

  • A publication from the American Psychological Association shows that most people who lose weight rapidly are likely to gain the original weight back, and more.
  • Restrictive diets can lead to gut issues like constipation and even more detrimental long-term effects, like heart issues and bone loss, reports Eating Well.
