Happy Cinco de Mayo! Here’s where to snag free food and other deals

Cinco de Mayo is officially here, and some restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration. Here are some deals to look out for today.

Cinco de Mayo 2022 freebies

Del Taco: Buy one, get one free Epic Burrito and free delivery for rewards members when they order through the app or website, reports USA Today.

Chipotle: Free delivery using promo code DELIVER through May 6, per Delish.

KFC: Free KFC Chicken Sandwich with minimum $12 purchase on the KFC mobile app through June 5, according to USA Today.

Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals

Moe’s: Using the Moe’s app or website, rewards members get five times the points on all purchases, reports Delish.

Kolache Factory: $1 off any two Cinco de Mayo-themed kolaches through May 5, per Thrillist.

Hungry Howie’s: $1 Howie Bread with any online carryout order with $15 minimum purchase. Use code “CINCO,” per Thrillist.

Taco John’s: Five soft shell or crispy beef tacos for $5.55 through May 5 for loyalty program members from the chain’s app, reports USA Today.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Free mini churros with $20 minimum purchase through May 5, reports Thrillist.

