Who you gonna call? ‘Ghostbusters’ anniversary brings exciting announcements

Two large developments and many more surprises were in store for the “Ghostbusters” fan community this week, as director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Gil Kenan announced not only the sequel to 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” but also a Netflix animated series. While details are scarce on the newest additions to the franchise, here’s what has been released thus far.

Details about the newest releases stem from “Ecto-Fest,” Sony Pictures’ event to celebrate Ghostbusters Day (covered by the official Ghostbusters Twitter). Cast and crew from both the original “Ghostbusters” and the much more recent reboot to the series were in attendance, and the festivities included more than a few announcements that had fans grabbing their proton packs.

The sequel to “Afterlife” was announced at the event, and though the official title has yet to be released, a codename has been given in place of its moniker. Reitman was quoted by the official Ghostbusters Twitter account, saying, “The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE.”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” grossed more than $204 million at the box office, a respectable amount considering the pandemic’s near-fatal blow to the movie theater industry.

Egon Spengler’s descendants, featured in “Afterlife,” aren’t the only new ghostbusters on radar. In an exclusive report for Variety, Joe Otterson wrote that Netflix is set to develop the newest Ghostbusters series. Reitman and Kenan will act as executive producers.

The upcoming animated series will “navigate an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters canon,” according to the official Ghostbusters Twitter.

An animated film is in the works, too, featuring the talents of directors Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski to lead the project. From Prynoski’s Twitter: “As a lifelong #Ghostbusters fan, my brain has exploded. I’m honored that @JasonReitman and @gilkenan have entrusted Jenn and me to direct this animated feature! Excuse me while I pick my brains up off the floor now so we can go make this movie.”

Finally, the “Ghostbusters” franchise is taking a step away from the silver screen to branch out with alternate mediums. In coordination with Dark Horse Comics, a limited edition comic book is set to be released at the end of next year, and expand upon the original 1984 story. A VR video game (Ghostbusters VR Academy) is set to release to the Playstation VR2 and the Meta Quest 2, giving players the chance to suit up, man the proton packs and drive a new model of the ECTO, Variety reported.

“Between gaming, comics, television and movies, we are going to tell the untold history of ‘Ghostbusters’ while reaching into the future with characters you haven’t met from places you haven’t gone,” Kenan said at Ecto-Fest.

