Monday, June 6, 2022 | 
Prince Louis of Cambridge stole the spotlight on the last day of Jubilee celebrations and the internet loved it

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Charles, left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Alastair Grant, Pool Photo via Associated Press

Buckingham Palace finished celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year as a British monarch, a historical first.

But someone else was in the spotlight during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations — 4-year-old Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

The internet was quick to react to photos from the royal balcony, where the young prince shielded his ears as crowds cheered the family on.

It quickly became a clever meme, with an image of Prince Louis photoshopped into “The Scream,” a popular painting by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch from 1893.

Later on, photos captured Prince Louis and other royal family members watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

One featured Mike Tindall, the husband of Prince William’s cousin, warning the prince that he is being watched.

In one video, the prince sits on the lap of his mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, during the pageant. While watching people in animal costumes, he adorably mimics the snarl of a lion.

Prince Louis stands up to dance, giving a big, cheeky smile at the end in one series of photos posted by a Twitter user, captioned “Little Prince Louis had all the moves at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today!!”

One Twitter user even found a photo of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Louis’ father, from 1988, in which he has the same bored facial expression as Louis.

“Like father, like son,” said the Twitter user.

It's safe to say that Prince Louis may have been a star of the pageant show after all.

