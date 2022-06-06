Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 6, 2022 
Is ‘Ted Lasso’ ending after Season 3?

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Jason Sudeikis arrives at the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” on July 15, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jason Sudeikis arrives at the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The show may conclude after Season 3.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

The Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso has been a huge hit through its first two seasons, but it may not go past Season 3, which is currently in production.

In an interview with The Sunday Times’ Jonathan Dean in Great Britain published last weekend, writer Brett Goldstein — who plays the character of the gruff Roy Kent in the show — strongly indicated that Season 3 could be the show’s last.

“We are writing it like that,” Goldstein is quoted as saying. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Variety’s Selome Hailu wrote on Monday that Goldstein’s comments “are consistent with what other members of the ‘Ted Lasso’ crew have said in the past.”

Hailu pointed to remarks co-creator Jason Sudeikis — who also plays the beloved title character — made last year to Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis in which he said it could just be a three-season show.

“That three-season arc is one that I see, know, and understand,” Sudeikis said.

Season 3 will air “later in 2022,” Hailu wrote on Monday.

