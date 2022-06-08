Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 
Entertainment Family

Remember Wii Sports? Nintendo has a few new sports offerings ... including Mario playing soccer

By  Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
   
A screenshot from the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League.

A screenshot from the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League, which is being released June 10.

Nintendo

E3, the video game trade show typically held in June where big announcements are made, will not be held in 2022. And EA Sports, which has produced the popular FIFA video game for 30 years, will revamp its soccer title after announcing that its partnership with the sports international governing body is ending this year.

Mario, though, is playing soccer this June.

Mario Strikers: Battle League, which looks like a mashup of Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League, will be released this month for Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a look at what the family-friendly gaming platform has released so far in 2022 and what’s ahead.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Release date: June 10

Cost: $59.99

Details: Nintendo describes this game as “a five-on-five soccer-like sport with no rules.” Like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros., it’s designed for group gaming. Up to eight people can play on the same Switch, and up to 20 players can compete in online matches.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Released: April 29

Cost: $39.99

Quick review: Remember Wii Sports? This is a reboot for the Switch, which features the more compact Joy-Con controllers — a definite upgrade. Switch Sports maintains the simplicity of the original and has a very low barrier to entry. Just about anyone can figure it out. For example, when playing volleyball or tennis, the game will put you in the right position — you just have to execute on the spike or forehand. The number of games is limited to just six (soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara/swordplay). That’s disappointingly low, but is offset a bit by the lower price point. Plus, an update is planned for the fall that will add golf. Volleyball was an unexpected favorite with the groups my family played in, and bowling and badminton seem to have the most replay value. Check out the online bowling mode. It’s one of the game’s better offerings.

Also released in 2022 from Nintendo

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus, described as a “game that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series,” was released on Jan. 28.
  • Nintendo Direct, where the company unveils its future offerings, was held on Feb. 2.

Major upcoming Nintendo releases for 2022

Here are some of the more notable titles yet to be released:

  • Splatoon 3 — summer 2022.
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — September 2022.
  • Bayonetta 3 — sometime in 2022.
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet — late 2022.
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — sometime in 2022.
