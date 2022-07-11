Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 11, 2022 | 
How to snag $125 in free cash and other Amazon Prime Day deals

The two-day sale starts Tuesday, July 12

By  Lindsey Harper
   
How to snag $125 in free cash and other Amazon Prime Day deals
A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon Prime Day will take place July 12-13 this year.

Michel Spingler, Associated Press

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and it just might be the most lucrative one yet. In promotion of the two-day sale, Amazon is handing out $125 to Prime members who complete certain tasks related to the online retailer. Keep reading to find out all the ways you can earn free money toward some of the best deals of the year, as well as where to find the biggest sales.

Get up to $125 in free cash on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon is offering five different ways to earn up to $125 in free credits toward Prime Day purchases. To earn the cash, Prime members will need to complete different tasks, such as buying “Elvis” tickets, streaming a show on Prime Video and/or adding a credit card to Amazon Wallet. Visit CBS News to learn more about how to access these deals for Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whether you’re looking for new electronics, kitchen tools or furniture, Prime Day offers great deals on whatever it is you’re shopping for. The two-day sale will go from Tuesday, July 12, to Wednesday, July 13, per USA Today.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals?

Below are some of the best deals you can get this Prime Day, according to Insider, Forbes and CNET.

Tech deals

Kitchen deals

Additional deals:

