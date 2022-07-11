Today’s Wordle is really hard. Here are some hints

Today’s Wordle is a bit tricky for a couple of reasons. According to The New York Times’ WordleBot tool, it’s taking players an average of 4.3 guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide.

Here are four hints to help you with today’s Wordle:



The word contains one vowel.

That vowel appears in the letter twice.

There is another letter in the word that repeats.

All of the letters are commonly used.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Madam.

According to Merriam-Webster, “madam” has a few definitions, including:

