Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for $25 and under

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! The two-day sale is chock-full of amazing deals, from $129.99 Ninja Foodi pressure cookers to $299.99 55-inch Amazon Fire TVs. While there are many high-ticket items being sold at great prices, there are also plenty of less expensive products you can feel good about snagging this Prime Day.
Keep reading to find some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that will fit your budget at only $25 or less.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for $25 and under
Here are some of the best deals you can find July 12 and 13 that won’t break the bank, per the “Today” show, CNET and Allure.
Beauty deals
- Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara: $4.87, originally $10.99.
- Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick: $5.97, originally $14.99.
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $16.80, originally $22.
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion: $11.90, originally $17.
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30: $11.86, originally $16. (This lotion was ranked the No. 1 best-selling face moisturizer on Amazon!)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: $8.47, originally $12.
- Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Care Pack: $9.95, originally $11.
- Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner: $28.58, originally $30.
- Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara: $8.08, originally $13.
- Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum: $3.99, originally $6.99.
Household essentials deals
- Amazon Basics two-ply toilet paper (30 rolls): $17.42, originally $21.99.
- Amazon Brand 24 mega rolls toilet paper: $19.39, originally $25.38.
- Amazon Basics paper towels (12 rolls): $16.77, originally $20.43.
- Amazon Elements baby wipes: $15.29, originally $18.44.
- Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen 500-count: $7.51, originally $15.02.
- Amazon Basic Care allergy relief: $6.70, originally $8.13.
- Amazon Brand Melatonin gummies: $6, originally $8.94.
- Amazon Basic Care Saline nasal spray: $5.79, originally $6.81.
- Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer (six-pack): $9.22, originally $12.29.
- Glide Oral-B floss (six-pack): $9.99, originally $19.99.
- Clorox disinfecting wipes: $9.23, originally $15.05.
- Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish soap: $12.25, originally $17.50.
- Ziploc 80-count quart sized food storage bags: $6.22, originally $10.25.
Fashion deals
- Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra: $19.99, originally $44.
- Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts: $23.74, originally $59.50 (applies to select colors and sizes).
- The Drop Women’s Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal: $24.90, originally $29.90.
- Lee Women’s Size Relaxed-Fit Bermuda Short: $25.83, originally $36.90.
- Crocs Women’s Sexi Flip-Flop: $20.99, originally $29.99 (applies to select colors and sizes).
Additional deals
- Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine dinnerware set: $21.29, originally $35 (applies to select colors and styles).
- Calypso Basics kitchen utensil set: $12.10, originally $29.95.
- Hamilton Beach Mini Rice Cooker and Steamer: $23.99, originally $29.99.
- Felt tip Sharpie pens: $12, originally $35.65.
- Membrane Solutions straw water filter: $9.74, originally $18.99.
- Blackout thermal window curtain: $8.58, originally $11.83 (applies to select colors and styles).
- Purell hand sanitizer 4-pack: $21.62, originally $32.99.
- Lush Decor floral shower curtain: $13.39, originally $49.99.