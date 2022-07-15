Facebook Twitter
Why Joe Rogan is coming to Utah

It’s not to interview Post Malone again for the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast

By  Lindsey Harper
UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on Fox 5 event in Seattle.

UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on Fox 5 event in Seattle, on Dec. 7, 2012. Rogan will be coming to Utah in August as part of his “The Sacred Clown Tour.”

Gregory Payan, Associated Press

Joe Rogan is coming to Utah this summer and no, it’s not to interview Post Malone again for the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Instead, the controversial host and comedian is bringing his comedy show to Utah as part of his nationwide “The Sacred Clown Tour.”

Who is Joe Rogan?

Rogan is the definition of a “jack-of-all-trades.” His official site describes him as a “stand up comic, mixed martial arts fanatic, ... (and) host of the joe rogan experience podcast.”

While many know him today from his No. 1-rated podcast, Rogan got his start in the spotlight as an Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator in the late ’90s and made his way into acting and TV presenting. He also hosted NBC’s “Fear Factor” in the early 2000s, per the website Popular Timelines.

Rogan always had a love for comedy, first starting his career in comedy in 1988, Cheat Sheet reported. He’s released six comedy specials in the last 15 years, two of which are currently streaming on Netflix: “Joe Rogan: Triggered” (2016) and “Joe Rogan: Strange Times” (2018).

Joe Rogan’s controversial past

Rogan’s had almost as much controversy as he has success. Earlier this year, Spotify removed over 70 of his podcast episodes from the streaming platform after Rogan was criticized for spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and was called racist after videos of him using a racial slur multiple times surfaced on the internet, per Variety.

Rock legend and “Harvest Moon” singer Neil Young took his music off Spotify in response to the Rogan controversies, expressing his disagreement with the host and his actions, the Deseret News reported.

When is Joe Rogan coming to Utah?

Rogan’s show takes place Friday, Aug. 19, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. Tickets start at $39, and purchases are limited to eight per person, per Ticketmaster.

