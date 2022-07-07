Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 
Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made female billionaire

This is the 34-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty CEO’s third year on Forbes’ list of richest self-made women

By  Lindsey Harper
   
Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Rihanna has beaten out Kim Kardashian for the title of youngest self-made female billionaire.

Driving the news: The “Diamonds” singer “has made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row and ranks an impressive 21st overall,” Glamour reports.

  • While the 41-year-old Kardashian has a higher net worth, Rihanna took the spot for youngest self-made billionaire woman at just 34 years old, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.
  • Rihanna is the only woman on the list under 40.
What they’re saying: According to CNBC, Rihanna’s massive net worth stems mostly from her three retail companies — Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty — rather than her music career.

  • The singer owns 50% of the cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, which generated a whopping $550 million in revenue in 2020, per Glamour.
  • Rihanna also owns a 30% stake in lingerie company Savage X Fenty, which is said to be valued at $1 billion as of February 2021, per Newsweek.
  • While the Barbados-born celebrity has achieved massive financial success, she says her riches haven’t decreased her drive. “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working,” Rihanna said in 2019, per Fox Business.
  • Rihanna has also said she wants to use her money for a good cause. “My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else,” she said, per CNBC. “The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”
Details: Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, on May 13 with partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, per Billboard.

  • According to Vogue, Rihanna’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. She has used her surname as the name of her three businesses.

