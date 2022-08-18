How Chris Pratt and other male stars are helping to reduce Hollywood’s alarming gender pay gap

The gender pay gap exists in plain sight, normalized as a part of the U.S. economy. No industry is safe from this disparity — not even Hollywood.

Recently, “Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard addressed the wage disparity between her and her co-lead Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt fought for Bryce Dallas Howard to get equal pay

A 2018 Variety report stated that Howard, 41, earned $8 million for the second installment of the dinosaur film trilogy while Pratt, 43, was paid $10 million.

In an interview with Insider, Howard revealed that the pay gap was even larger than what the report had indicated.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” she said.

“When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage,” Howard continued. ”And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

The actress said that although she wasn’t able to negotiate for equal pay for the film franchise, Pratt pushed to make sure they were compensated equally for other projects like video games and theme-park rides.

“Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, (Chris) literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” she revealed.

Howard added that Pratt’s efforts helped her get paid more for side projects than for the movies themselves.

“I love him so much for doing that. I really do,” she said.

Women in Hollywood speak up about inequality

Of course, Howard’s circumstance is very common. Research conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee found that “female stars in the nation’s movie capital earn an average of $1 million less per film than their male counterparts when they perform in similar roles.”

Many women, including Amy Schumer, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone, have spoken out about their own experiences in the industry.

Schumer said that she asked Netflix for a pay bump for “The Leather Special” after she learned what her contemporaries Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were earning for their specials.

“I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017, adding: “I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work ... and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding’ or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren’t true.”

As an Oscar-winning actress, Spencer has what it takes to give a stellar performance, but that didn’t always translate to equal pay. While on a panel for the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, Spencer spoke out about the gap.

“I have to say, when I was negotiating my deal for “Madam C.J.,” (executive producer) LeBron James had to intervene,” said Spencer, who plays the leading role in the series, according to IndieWire. “So we need all our male counterparts to be in the fight with us.”

In 2017, Stone was given the title of the world’s highest-paid actress. She said that she was only able to get to that level with the help of her male counterparts.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male costars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them,” she said in an interview with Out Magazine. “And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair.”

“If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life,” she said.