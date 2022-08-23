Facebook Twitter
Think Tom Hardy is a good actor? You should see him fight in real-life

Actor Tom Hardy can put up a good fight even when the camera isn’t rolling

Tom Hardy poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of “Legend” on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.

Tom Hardy can fight like a superhero — even when he’s not making a movie about one.

The 44-year-old actor took home two gold medals from a charity jiujitsu tournament in England over the weekend, after beating a number of the trained fighters, including some military veterans, who stood in his path.

“I did try my best, but he was just a lot stronger than me, I’ve got to admit. He’s a strong guy and a talented guy, too,” said one of Hardy’s opponents, Army veteran Danny Appleton, to LADBible about the event.

The jiujitsu tournament was put on by REORG, an organization that “supports veterans, military and emergency service members who are dealing with depression, PTSD” and other challenges tied to their service, according to People.

As part of this work, REORG helps people learn Brazilian jiujitsu, which the organization views as a form of therapy, the article said.

Hardy is a REORG trustee and has praised the organization’s work in past Instagram posts.

“Hardy has reportedly trained with REORG since he began learning jiujitsu to prepare for his starring role in the 2011 film, ‘Warrior,’ in which he played an MMA fighter,” Newsweek reported.

He has since had several more movie roles involving fighting and other physical stunts. For example, he plays Spider-Man foe Venom in the Marvel cinematic universe.

