Doing it right and going big: How this Utah sports writer turned his Lego hobby into something amazing

Clark Griswold delivers a great line from the holiday movie classic “Christmas Vacation” when talking to his son Rusty about hanging 25,000 twinkle lights: “I’m going to do it right, and I’m going to do it big.”

This sports writer has a similar mentality when it comes to Lego.

This Friday and Saturday, while also monitoring high school football scores from around the state, I’ll also be standing inside the ropes at the BrickSlopes Lego fan event in Sandy displaying my massive 90-square-foot Lego Winter Village.

I’m a noob in the Lego convention world but excited to show off a display that’s been four years in the making, the size of a car and features an estimated 100,000 pieces.

The Edward family winter display has long since outgrown space in our house, and has been relegated to our garage for winter display.

Last year we set up an outdoor heater on our driveway and had open houses for neighbors to come gawk at the display. Since then, we’ve widened the display by 5 feet as it now stretches from a ski mountain on one side to the coast on the other.

I grew up in Utah, so naturally any winter vVillage of mine absolutely needed a ski mountain, and I channeled my inner Griswold to make it as big as possible. It features a hidden North Pole under the mountain where the elves are hard at work building toys and tending to Santa’s nine reindeer.

I spent an absurd amount of hours in the garage working on the city, with my wife, Megan, and my three kids, William, Emily and Ben, helping out from time to time. Much of their work has been with making sure the details are just right throughout the city.

Last winter someone asked how many Lego pieces were in my display, and threw out a totally random number. This week, however, I made a point of weighing the display as I boxed it up for transport to the Mountain America Expo Center and the total was roughly 250 pounds. I found a site online that said about 400 pieces equals one pound, which equates to about 100,000 pieces.

Transporting that many pieces assembled in sections required about 25 boxes crammed in a minivan, and fortunately nothing major broke.

One thing we’ve tried to do as a family with our display is create a lot of fun hidden details for kids and adults to find and enjoy. Flick is stuck to the flagpole like the scene in “A Christmas Story.” Yoda is being attacked by seagulls on the pier. Elves are playing Super Smash Brothers in the break room of the North Pole, and the Christmas parade features an appearance from the legendary Kamino High Marching Band, aka “Star Wars” clone army.

There are dozens of other gems like that for BrickSlopes patrons to discover.

So how did this sports nut also turn into a Lego nut?

Each year Lego releases a new winter-themed set. The first set my family purchased in the theme was 2012, the coveted Winter Village Cottage. Our oldest child was 4 and just starting to get into Legos, which was an excuse to buy the set. Every winter since we’ve added the new set, and gradually found used versions of the older retired sets we originally missed.

Eventually our modest Lego winter display outgrew the space on our mantle, and then the space on our kitchen table. That’s when I decided a simple white bedsheet to mimic snow was no longer good enough. I found my inner Griswold and decided every inch of the landscape needed to be Lego, that was in the summer of 2019.

No Lego display is every truly finished though, as next week Lego will release the new 2022 winter set, which still hasn’t been leaked yet. I’ll have to make room for the build, which will inevitably shake things up. A new Lego motorized lighthouse also comes out this fall, which would make a great addition to my coastal scene someday. This is the life of Lego fans and their cities, constantly urban planning and adjusting.

The first BrickSlopes was held in 2014, and is a visual marvel featuring hundreds of talented Lego builders from Utah and around the Intermountain West who like display their own custom creations.

One of the co-founders of BrickSlopes is Cody Ottley, who I profiled several years ago about his Lego passion.

One of this year’s displays will be Adam Herendeen’s Viking Great Hall, which we profiled in a story a few years ago. He’s well known as one of the elite builders in Utah, and will have three massive Viking-themed builds on display.

Whether you’re on adult fan of Lego (AFOL) or your kids love Lego, BrickSlopes is a great weekend activity for the whole family. There’s Star Wars, space, castles, trains and countless other varieties of displays.

Whether you’re checking out my winter display or the hundreds of other builds, say hi to the builders and ask questions because we’re all proud to share the story behind our wild creations.

The champions of Fox’s “Lego Masters” Season 2 — Mark and Steven Erickson — will be special guests at the show this weekend. Our family got a chance to interact with them a bit during Thursday’s setup day at the Expo Center, and they’re as nice of people as you’d expect for those who enjoyed watching the reality show last fall.