When does Season 2 of ‘Ginny and Georgia’ come out? Netflix reveals release date

The first season of “Ginny and Georgia” premiered on Netflix on Feb. 24, 2021. After over a year since the hit Netflix show premiered, fans are wondering — when does Season 2 of “Ginny and Georgia” come out?

Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed “Ginny and Georgia” for Season 2 in April 2021, according to Marie Claire.



“Ginny and Georgia” star Antonia Gentry shared her excitement for Season 2 with Entertainment Tonight: “It’s a roller coaster ride. Even I don’t know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat.

“I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness,” Gentry continued.

What they’re saying: Netflix has officially announced the “Ginny and Georgia” Season 2 release date to be Jan. 5, 2023.



Netflix shared the release date to their Instagram account: “welcome back peaches. season 2 of GINNY & GEORGIA is coming JANUARY 5!!”

Ginny and georgia come back to us January 5th !!!!!! 🍑🍑🍑 pic.twitter.com/Lfp6wRZa8a — 🍑💭• GnG fan account (@GnGthinker) December 1, 2022

Fans quickly shared their excitement on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “january 5th for ginny and georgia season 2. i prayed for times like these. trash tv is coming home.”

Details: Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with multiple unfinished story lines. In the last episode, Ginny finally discovers that Georgia killed Kenny, Georgia’s late husband. The last thing fans see is Ginny and her brother, Austin, riding out of town on a motorcycle.

