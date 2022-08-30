The first season of “Ginny and Georgia” premiered on Netflix on Feb. 24, 2021. After over a year since the hit Netflix show premiered, fans are wondering — when does Season 2 of “Ginny and Georgia” come out?

Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed “Ginny and Georgia” for Season 2 in April 2021, according to Marie Claire.



“Ginny and Georgia” star Antonia Gentry shared her excitement for Season 2 with Entertainment Tonight: “It’s a roller coaster ride. Even I don’t know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat.

“I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness,” Gentry continued.

What they’re saying: While the “Ginny and Georgia” Season 2 release date hasn’t been announced yet, the show’s official Instagram account announced that they finished filming in April 2022.



From the “Ginny and Georgia” Instagram account: “Now we still have to do post production and don’t know yet when we are dropping!!”

Felix Mallard, who plays Marcus on the show, posted a tribute to Season 2 on his Instagram account in April. “Ginny and Georgia season 2 wrapped filming last week,” Mallard wrote. “...(The show) has been brought to life with such love and care, it’s going to absolutely shine through when you all finally get to see it.”

Details: Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with multiple unfinished story lines. In the last episode, Ginny finally discovers that Georgia killed Kenny, Georgia’s late husband. The last thing fans see is Ginny and her brother, Austin, riding out of town on a motorcycle.

