Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 
Megan Thee Stallion is allegedly a part of the Marvel universe now

The 27-year-old rapper wants to follow the footsteps of artists like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube for her business moves

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rated TV-14.

One of the biggest female rappers is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with The Cut, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her appearance in Disney’s latest superhero show, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Not many details are available about her appearance but allegedly, Megan will be playing herself. The Direct states that the show will feature a fictionalized version of the rapper over the course of a few episodes.

The report said that the 27-year-old rapper wants to follow in the footsteps of artists like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube for her business moves.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” she said.

Megan Thee Director? For now, her focus is on “She-Hulk,” as well as an upcoming A24 musical comedy and her newest album “Traumazine” that released on Aug. 12.

As I previously reported, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as its head writer, premiered on Disney+ on Aug. 18, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

