Monday, August 8, 2022 
Entertainment Movies

‘Forrest Gump’ is getting an ‘official’ Bollywood remake

It’s been 14 years in the making, but the movie is finally ready to grace the big screen

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attends an informal trailer preview of his movie “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Mumbai, India, Saturday, May. 28, 2022. The film is slated to be released Aug. 11.

Rajanish Kakade, Associated Press

The iconic film “Forrest Gump” is getting a remake, and a Bollywood actor is the one taking a chance on the project.

Inspired by the 1994 film, “Laal Singh Chaddha” follows a Sikh man playing Tom Hanks’ renowned character. The idea started floating around in 2008, when Atul Kulkarni pitched a Hindi version of the movie to Aamir Khan, one of the biggest names in Bollywood.

After that, Khan and Viacom18 Studio started the decadelong process of acquiring rights to the film. After 14 years of patience and persistence, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is finally gracing the big screen on Aug. 11, according to Free Press Journal.

The film “is majorly inspired by the original, ‘Forrest Gump.’ However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families,” Khan, who is attached as a producer and as the lead actor, said in an interview with Koimoi, a Bollywood entertainment news site.

Directed by Advait Chandan, this remake has a star-studded cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan starring as Rupa Kaur, Laal Singh’s love interest, and Mona Singh, playing his mom.

Even without the “adult scenes,” the movie is still nearly 22 minutes longer than the original, in typical Bollywood fashion.

“Forrest Gump” followed the life story of “an Alabama man with an IQ of 75” as he lives through “the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and other historical events” while dreaming of reuniting with his first love, according to IMDb.

Of course, the historical context within the Bollywood version will change and so will the adored scenes. The “box of chocolates,” from the famous “Forrest Gump” line, will also be in the Bollywood remake — but this time it will reference golgappas, an Indian street food snack.

The Indian audience isn’t as excited to see the film, as the #BoycottLaalSinghChadda trended on Twitter over remarks Khan “made in 2015 about not feeling safe in India,” according to The Star.

“I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case, so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films,” said the actor, addressing the backlash.

