‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer is here (and Baby Yoda looks adorable)

Disney made quite the splash during its D23 event on Saturday as it unveiled a boatload of new shows, movies, trailers, teasers and more.

One of the biggest announcements was a trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” The video clip from the upcoming series featured Pedro Pascal, returning to his role of the title character.

According to The Verge, it also showcased known characters like “Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto.”

At the event, Sackhoff hinted that the latest season is going to be “crazy.”

Season 2 ended in December 2020, leaving the Mandalorian and Grogu separated, although the two did reunite in the spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett,” according to CNN.

It’s safe to say their adventures together will continue. Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

That isn’t the only “Star Wars”-related news Disney broke. The company also released the final trailer for a new 12-episode series, “Andor,” which premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 21, and a teaser for “Tales of the Jedi” that premieres on Oct. 23.

As for the second season of “The Bad Batch,” a spin-off of “Clone Wars,” it will release on Jan. 4, 2023.

Note: “The Mandalorian” is rated TV-14.