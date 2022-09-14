Did you know there’s a Toy Hall of Fame? See the 2022 finalists for induction

In one of the most riveting and competitive events of the year, 12 toys go head-to-head to determine which deserves the honor of being inducted into the ever-prestigious Toy Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, where the fall of fame is located, announced this year’s finalists on Wednesday, and people have the opportunity to vote for their favorite, The Associated Press reported.

Voting opened Wednesday and will close on Sept. 21. According to the museum, “The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.”

The committee will then decide on a winner, with the public counting as one vote.

The criteria to become a hall of famer includes icon-status, longevity, discovery and innovation, according to the museum.

Whoever wins will have the great privilege to join the Hall of Fame alongside the 77 other iconic toys that have been inducted so far, like Play-Doh, Hot Wheels and, of course, the cardboard box.

Without further ado, here are this year’s Toy Hall of Fame Finalists:



Bingo.

Breyer Horses.

Catan.

Lite-Brite.

Masters of the Universe.

Nerf Toys.

Piñata.

Phase 10.

Pound Puppies.

Rack-O.

Spirograph.

Top.

The final inductees will be revealed on Nov. 10.

