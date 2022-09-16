Nick Cannon welcomes his 9th child — What he shows us about modern families

Nick Cannon is now the father of nine children. The “Masked Singer” host welcomed his daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon in an Instagram post on Thursday. This is the sixth woman Cannon has had a child with.

How does Nick Cannon balance his career and time with his nine children?

Cannon has a lot of responsibility managing a relationship with his many children. Abby De La Rosa, mother of two of Cannon’s children, shared on a podcast that he is spread very thin but does his best to be present and help co-parent, per CNN.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon told Men’s Health.

Insider reported Cannon is able to play a role in his kids’ lives because of the flexibility of his work. Cannon helps drop his kids off at school and at music lessons. He also FaceTimes them when he isn’t in town.

In 2021, Cannon lost his child Zen to brain cancer when he was two months old, according to Men’s Health. He said that he carried a lot of guilt after Zen died because he felt he didn’t spend enough time with him.

What does Cannon think of his untraditional family?

The “Masked Singer” host has a very untraditional setting with his family structure, having nine kids with six women.

The mothers of Cannon’s children have received several criticisms about their situation, according to People magazine.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” Cannon said in his Instagram post.

Cannon talked with Men’s Health about his parenting style. He said he is approaching fatherhood in an unorthodox way, but not a way without love.

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you,” Cannon said.