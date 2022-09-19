Grand Theft Auto VI leaked in 90 videos, one of the biggest leaks in video game history

Rockstar Games on Monday confirmed that its servers were hacked, resulting in leaked videos of Grand Theft Auto VI — which is in early development — surfacing on the internet, according to an official statement posted to Twitter.

PC Gamer reported that a 3GB file — containing 90 videos of the game — was posted to GTA Forums. It has since been taken down for copyright claim.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the statement said, confirming the validity of the leak.

Although the company is “extremely disappointed” for the game to be shared in this manner, it will continue the work to finish the sixth installment, “delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations,” the statement added.

“We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready,” Rockstar said. “We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

The videos have seen gone viral and have been posted to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and online gaming forums. The game is reportedly still two years away, according to The Verge.

This isn’t Rockstar Games’ first big leak. In 2018, Trust Reviews paid $1.3 million to two charities in a settlement after they leaked details about Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of the game’s launch.

With that said, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier called it “one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games” on Twitter over the weekend.

“There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it’ll disrupt work for a while,” he said in a thread. “Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while.”