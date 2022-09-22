What if Tom Brady really is on ‘The Masked Singer’?

When Tom Brady missed part of training camp in August for an undisclosed reason, the internet filled with conspiracy theories about where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could be.

One of the most popular — and most absurd — theories was that Brady took time away from his team to compete on “The Masked Singer.” Online sleuths confirmed that the show’s filming schedule really did overlap with the quarterback’s absence, as the Deseret News reported on Aug. 22.

But once Brady was back with the Buccaneers, he rejected the suggestion.

“Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though,” he said on Twitter.

Several NFL reporters backed up the quarterback’s denial, noting that sources had told them Brady spent his time away on a trip with his family.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen,” wrote Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Aug. 21.

Is Tom Brady the hummingbird on “The Masked Singer” 2022?

Although the funny theory might have seemed dead and gone at that point, it’s now back from retirement, just like Brady himself.

This week, fans of “The Masked Singer” started buzzing about the links between the quarterback’s bio and the short introduction offered by one of this season’s competitors.

“I’m excited for the kickoff of Season 8 because I promise you, this hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It’s in my DNA. I got my start with the help of Shaq and formed a patriotic team that felt like family. Together we dominated the Super Bowl. My career has been a revelation. But I’m only human, and I’m so nervous to step on that stage tonight. But here we go, I guess it’s all or nothing,” the hummingbird said on “The Masked Singer” 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the very least, the competitor has a significant tie to the NFL. Otherwise, how could they have dominated the Super Bowl?

Brady has yet to address the new round of rumors, but if he really did compete on the singing show, he’ll be unmasked soon enough.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday nights on Fox.