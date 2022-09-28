John Cena grants the most Make-a-Wish wishes

Sixteen-time world champion wrestler, actor and New York Times bestselling author John Cena has broken a new record.

Driving the news: Cena was recognized this week by Guinness World Records for most wishes given to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, with 650 wishes granted.



The Make-a-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to help children who are suffering from life-threatening illness. Children can choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event or give someone else a gift.

Cena granted his 650th wish on July 19, NPR reports.

New record: Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation - 650 by @JohnCena



The @WWE superstar turned actor has over double the amount of wishes granted than anybody else!

What they’re saying: Fans of Cena took to Twitter to show continued support and respect for the wrestler.



“This is why I respect Cena as he does this because he wants to. This is why Cena is HLR,” a fan commented on Guinness World Records Twitter announcement for Cena.

“Its impossible to hate this man,” another fan wrote.

In 2015, Cena was recognized for granting 500 wishes by the the nonprofit. “I can’t say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy,” Cena said in a YouTube video for the WWE channel. “I just drop everything. I don’t care what I’m doing.”

The details: This is not the first time Cena has been recognized for his dedication to supporting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

