‘Community’ movie is finally happening — but Donald Glover is out

The prophecy is coming true. After six seasons of “Community,” a movie is finally on its way.

Peacock, in a joint announcement with Sony Pictures TV, announced on Friday that the project had been greenlit after negotiations that were “heavily competitive,” as Variety reported.

The show, which aired from 2009 to 2016, starred a group of oddballs attending community college together.

And a movie? — Peacock (@peacock) September 30, 2022

According to TVLine, most of the actors from the original show, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, are confirmed to return but Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase aren’t attached to the project.

Series creator Dan Harmon will also be returning, even after he admitted in 2018 to harassing and abusing a writer on the show.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” explained Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.

Now, after years of waiting, fans will finally get what they’ve always wanted, she said. Per The Verge, the release date isn’t fixed yet, but Peacock has acquired the streaming rights to “Community,” so expect this addition to their library.

Community is rated TV-14 and is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.