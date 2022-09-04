Here’s how to take advantage of Disney+ Day 2022

There is a lot in store with the upcoming Disney+ Day, a chance to celebrate the company’s iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic.

The streaming service will provide subscribers with new content and sneak peaks. There are also promotional deals and exclusive offers at theme parks as well as AMC on Sept. 8.

What is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is a global celebration of all brands of the company. It’s also a chance for The Walt Disney Co. to release new content.

It’s set for Sept. 8 this year but last year, Disney+ Day was scheduled on Nov. 12.

What’s releasing on Disney+ Day?

One of the big titles coming to Disney+ on that day is “Thor: Love and Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, whose self-work is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who wants to get rid of the gods, as I previously reported.

King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up with Thor to stop the God Butcher before it’s too late.

The film will be able to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Here’s a list of other releases coming to the streaming platform on Sept. 8.



“Pinocchio.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.”

“Cars on the Road.”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 4.

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs.”

“Remembering.”

“Welcome to the Club” (a new short film from “The Simpson's”).

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances.”

“Tierra Incógnita.”

“Growing Up.”

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.”

Disney+ Day 2022 AMC deals

As a part of the celebrations, special Disney titles will be screened at select AMC Theatres starting Sept. 8 through Sept. 19.

Per TechCrunch, the movies include “Encanto,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Cars” and “Newsies,” with tickets costing $5 per screening. Viewers have a chance to get a free Disney+ poster.

Sales will commence on Sept. 1.

Disney+ Day 2022 theme park deals

Theme park regulars at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California will enjoy perks if they’re Disney+ subscribers.

The special promotions include photo ops, meet-and-greets and early access to the theme parks on Sept. 8. Participants may be asked to show their login to enter the park, so getting the Disney+ app is a great idea.