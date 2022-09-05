What to watch with your family in September

The month of September finds schools in full swing. Children, with their new back-to-school gear, roll into classes and prepare for all of the assignments and projects to come. Meanwhile, those who work get a respite with the long Labor Day weekend.

Whatever the case may be for your family, here are four movies to watch to unwind with your family in September.

‘Pinocchio’

Release date: Sept. 8.

Synopsis: This film is a live action and CG-animation hybrid version of the original “Pinocchio,” directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”).

Rating: PG for scary moments, rude material and some language.

Where to watch: Disney+.

‘See How They Run’

Release date: Sept. 16.

Synopsis: “In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered,” per IMDb. This film could be a hit among older children in your household.

Rating: PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference.

Where to watch: Theaters.

‘Moonage Daydream’

Release Date: Sept. 23.

Synopsis: “A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey. From visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate,” according to IMDb. A great option to watch with teens.

Rating: PG-13 for some sexual images/nudity, brief strong language and smoking.

Where to watch: Theaters.

‘Hocus Pocus 2

Release date: Sept. 30.

Synopsis: According to IMDb, “Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”

Rating: PG for action, macabre/suggestive humor and some language.

Where to watch: Disney+.