Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 
Entertainment Movies

Did Gina Carano ‘fumble the bag’ with Disney? She says no

‘I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won,’ she said

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, photo, Gina Carano attends the LA premiere of “The Mandalorian” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

It didn’t take Gina Carano long to find her next project after she was fired from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Her film “Terror on the Prairie” was released on June 14, and premiered exclusively on The Daily Wire.

On Sunday, a viral Twitter post claimed that her latest project made only $804 at the box office, domestically.

Others piled on in the comments, with The Hollywood Reporter contributor Richarch Newby saying he found it funny that Carano could have had her own “Star Wars” series, matched with heaps of merchandise.

“She was that close. She didn’t just fumble the bag, she dumped it out, put it over her head and cut off her air supply,” he added.

Carano chose to respond, accusing the writer of repeatedly joining an online mob of trolls who harass her.

“I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel,” she said.

“The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy,” she added.

What happened between Gina Carano and Disney?

In an interview with Tucker Carlson in September, the actress said she was fired from the show after she spoke up against “lockdowns, mass vaccinations, and pronouns.”

“I’m sure if I would have done that now, it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But because I was talking about this when nobody else was talking about it, especially nobody else in my industry,” she said at the time, as I previously reported.

Lucasfilm cut ties with the actress back in February 2021. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement said.

